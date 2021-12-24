‘Daimler India exports cross pre-COVID levels’

Unit ships more than 9,000 CVs

Daimler India, the 100% subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler has breached pre-COVID levels on its exports, up more than 10% from the previous record, the commercial vehicle maker said on Friday.

Since the beginning of 2021, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said it has set a record by shipping more than 9,000 commercial vehicles (CV) crossing a new milestone, including 45,000 vehicles, 9,000 CKD (completely knocked down) kits, and 200 million parts being exported, DICV said.

The Daimler India facility at neighbouring Oragadam here is the only Daimler Truck location worldwide that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands, the company said in a statement here.

“It is a a great testimony to the trust our customers worldwide have in our locally-made products,” DICV, MD and CEO, Satyaka Arya said.

“Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic and its effect on logistics, we continue to foster a global presence with exports of ‘Made in India products,” he said.