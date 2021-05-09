D-Mart sees ‘severe impact’ on revenue

NEW DELHI

09 May 2021 03:58 IST

Excess inventory likely for retail chain.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., that owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday said it is having an ‘adverse and severe impact’ on its revenue due to ‘significant disruptions’ of its store operations from March.

Besides, D-Mart may also have to face a challenge of ‘excess inventory’ as with the receding threat of the pandemic and sales surge in the last two quarters, it had optimistically made plans.

According to the company, over 80% of stores are operating for a significantly lower number of hours or are even shut for one-two weeks or on weekends.

Advertising

Advertising

“These shutdowns are having an adverse impact on revenues,” it said.