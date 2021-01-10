Industry

D-Mart parent’s Q3 net rises 16.4% to ₹447 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 16.4% in consolidated net profit to ₹446.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹384.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year earlier, Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 10.8% at ₹7,542 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹6,808.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts’ total expenses were at ₹6,977.88 crore as against ₹6,325.03 crore, an increase of 10.3%.

“Our overall sales and sales mix are now trending very close to our usual times except for specific customer consumption changes post COVID-19,” said CEO & MD Neville Noronha. “Apparel, footwear... out of home usage categories are taking more time to recover.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 6:02:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/d-mart-parents-q3-net-rises-164-to-447-crore/article33539037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY