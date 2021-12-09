‘Cybersecurity a key concern with CBDC’

MUMBAI

09 December 2021 05:16 IST

As the RBI moves ahead for unveiling of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday marked out cybersecurity and digital frauds as the main challenges in the new system.

“Main concern comes from the angle of cybersecurity and possibility of digital frauds. We have to be very careful about that,” Mr. Das told reporters in the post-policy interaction.

Mr. Das recalled that a few years ago, there were concerns with fake currency and similar aspects could play out with the launch of the CBDC.

