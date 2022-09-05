CV market may perform well this year, says Tata Motor’s Wagh

Tata Motors introduced 14 trucks and tippers that run on diesel and CNG, including ‘India’s first’ CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tata Motors said it is expecting the commercial vehicle (CV) industry to perform well this fiscal after two years of downturn, with an upturn in demand across all segments.

Moreover, consumption is also witnessing continuous growth leading to good demand conditions, executive director Girish Wagh said while unveiling a range of trucks here.

The company on Monday introduced 14 trucks and tippers that run on diesel and CNG, including ‘India’s first’ CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck.

Equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), the new range is available under the Prima, Signa and Ultra brands. A new series of advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks have been rolled out to service the logistics and infrastructure sectors. The company has not announced the prices of the new range.

Unveiling the trucks, Mr. Wagh said, “As the industry leader, we are creating new paradigms of functionality, productivity, connectivity, safety and performance by continually introducing future-ready products, services and solutions.”

“The trucks will address the growing need for safer transportation offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts and tyre pressure monitoring. They also provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains,” he added.

This range of trucks come equipped with Fleet Edge, the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. A bouquet of service offerings have been made available.

The company is now working on gaseous fuels and LNG would be the next extension followed by trucks running on fuel cell and hydrogen.

Rajesh Kaul, vice president, Head Sales and Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are bound to gain volume and market share and the new range will be delivered within 2 to 6 weeks of booking. We are gearing up production and we have a good pipeline and visibility.”

Speaking about the significance of the product roll out he said, “This is a new big dimension added to the CV industry. For the first time a CNG driven M&HCV has been introduced, a different set of safety features called ADAS have been introduced. For the first time a prime refresher has come with connected vehicle features.”

“It is a very big change that we are trying to bring in in terms of far more safety and connected vehicles. We believe it will be leveraged by all our customers,” he added.