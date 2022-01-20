Industry

Customer spending across sectors, regions remains robust: LTI’s Sanjay Jalona

L&T Infotech, CEO & MD, Sanjay Jalona. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Customer spending across sectors and regions remains robust and L&T Infotech (LTI) expects this momentum to continue for at least 3-5 years, said company CEO & MD, Sanjay Jalona.

“Customer spending across sectors and regions remains robust and we expect this momentum to continue for at least 3-5 years. We are a growth company and we will continue to seize the opportunities emerging from the Great Restructuring,” he told The Hindu.

The tech firm had earlier said the `Great Restructuring’, a term it used to indicate the current market opportunities after the Great Depression of 1929 and Great Recession of 2007, came as a new turning point for the tech industry in general.

The IT arm of Larsen & Toubro has on Wednesday reported an 18% year-on-year growth in its net profit to ₹612.5 crore for the December ended quarter. The company’s revenue from operations increased 31.2% YoY to ₹ 4,137 crore during the third quarter.

The company said during Q3FY22 it registered a broad-based growth with Banking & Financial Services growing 38% YoY, Manufacturing 30% YoY, Hi-tech and Media & Entertainment 44% YoY while others growing at 37% YoY.

“We are pleased to report our best quarterly sequential growth since our listing and we expect this financial year to end with the highest year-on-year growth as a public company,” said Mr. Jalona adding, “We are confident of delivering leader’s quadrant growth with stable margins in the 14 to 15% band.”

On the deal front, he said, LTI’s key client buckets in the $5 million, $10 million and $20 million ticket size categories, grew over 25% YoY overall with Europe as a region registering 30% growth.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2022 11:03:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/customer-spending-across-sectors-regions-remains-robust-ltis-sanjay-jalona/article38295916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY