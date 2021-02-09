Industry

CUB to restructure 1,326 pre-COVID accounts: MD

Private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has identified 1,326 borrower accounts (pre-COVID) for restructuring during the fourth quarter, CEO and MD N. Kamakodi said. He added that the time was not right to push credit growth.

“We are waiting for a better general economic environment, expecting better growth and lower non-performing assets,” he said.

To bring down NPAs, the bank has identified 102 accounts of ₹517 crore under MSME category and 1,224 accounts of ₹520 crore in the non-MSME category for restructuring in the fourth quarter. “Overall the total restructuring will be around 5-6%, which is well within range. As the regulatory instructions prohibit restructuring of stressed accounts during the pandemic period, we hope these would improve as we move forward,” Mr. Kamakodi said.

Feb 9, 2021

