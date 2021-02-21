Industry

CSR shouldn’t be mandated, says Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility as contributions to society need to “come from within”.

Mr. Premji, who contributed ₹7,904 crore in donations last year, also highlighted that the COVID-19 crisis was a “wake up call” to look at fundamental issues like the need to improve public systems like health, and changing the structure of society to make it more equal and just. “I do not think we should have a legal mandate for... CSR,” he added.

