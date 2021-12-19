CSC, Infosys to upskill 6 cr. rural people

They will impart digital skills to students aged 10 to 22

CSC e-Governance Services India and IT giant Infosys have collaborated to impart digital skills among six crore students of the age of 10 to 22 years, mainly in rural areas in the country.

“Common services centres (CSCs), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with leading IT company Infosys to empower students in the age group of 10 to 22 years with digital skills through Infosys Springboard, a digital platform that helps accelerate reskilling and improves employability,” according to a statement.

According to the statement, through this engagement, CSC and Infosys will work together to upskill students and learners from underprivileged communities in rural and semi-urban areas across India and help them develop vocational and professional skills.

CSC e-Governance Services India Managing Director Dinesh K Tyagi in the statement said, “The foundation of CSC is based on education. We have a mandate of training six crore rural citizens in digital skills under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA).” He added that Infosys Springboard will help us bridge the digital divide and add value to its goal of inclusive education through CSCs.

Amid an increasing need for skill enhancement of students to boost market readiness and employability in a digital era, Infosys and CSC will work together to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, through high-quality learning programmes, Mr. Tyagi added.

Thirumala Arohi, senior vice-president and head (education, training and assessment) at Infosys, said: “The future of a truly digital India relies on the digital literacy of today’s younger generation. We are thrilled to embark on this skilling initiative with CSC and contribute to the development of a digital economy.” Mr. Arohi added that providing equitable access to educational resources and ensuring technology adoption at the grassroots are vital, not only to equip young Indians to be future-ready but also to nurture long-term social and economic prosperity.

“We believe this collaboration with CSC will help us provide meaningful opportunities for millions of learners from underserved communities across the country,” Arohi said.

Powered by Infosys Wingspan, a next-gen learning solution, Infosys Springboard aims to enhance the digital literacy of students and help them be competent in digital technologies and supporting life skills.