CSB Bank makes strong debut, jump 41%

The scrip of CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses on Wednesday, listing with a premium of 41%, against it’s issue price of ₹195.
The scrip debuted at ₹275, up 41% at the BSE. Later, it touched a high of ₹304, reflecting a sharp jump of 55.89%.
At the NSE, it got listed at ₹275.
The company’s market valuation atood at ₹5,157.71 crore during early trade.
The initial public offering of Kerala-based CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times late last month.
The company’s ₹410 crore IPO, was in a price band of ₹193-195 per share.
Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.