CSB Bank makes strong debut, jump 41%

The company’s market valuation atood at ₹5,157.71 crore during early trade.

The scrip of CSB Bank made a strong debut at the bourses on Wednesday, listing with a premium of 41%, against it’s issue price of ₹195.

The scrip debuted at ₹275, up 41% at the BSE. Later, it touched a high of ₹304, reflecting a sharp jump of 55.89%.

At the NSE, it got listed at ₹275.

The initial public offering of Kerala-based CSB Bank was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times late last month.

The company’s ₹410 crore IPO, was in a price band of ₹193-195 per share.

Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

