CrowdStrike shares plunge 20% in pre-market trading after IT outage

Updated - July 19, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 04:00 pm IST - Paris

Cybersecurity group CrowdStrike linked to massive IT outage affecting companies and airports worldwide, impacting Microsoft shares.

Travelers wait in Terminal 1 for check-in at Hamburg Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday July 19, 2024. A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Shares in the cybersecurity group CrowdStrike were down some 20% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on July 19 amid suggestions it was involved in a massive IT outage hitting companies and airports worldwide.

According to Oleg Gorokhovsky, founder of the Ukrainian online bank Monobank, the outage resulted from "an interaction between the CrowdStrike antivirus" software and the Windows operating system of U.S. tech giant Microsoft, whose shares were down around three percent in pre-market trading.

