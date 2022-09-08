Industry

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani Group firms

The debt research firm said in a report dated September 7 that it had spoken with Adani Group’s finance and other executives and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and Adani Power.

The debt research firm said in a report dated September 7 that it had spoken with Adani Group’s finance and other executives and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and Adani Power. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fitch Group unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two power and transmission companies controlled by India's richest person, Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.

CreditSights's report late last month calling the conglomerate "deeply overleveraged" and flagging other risks had sent shares of many Adani companies down.

The debt research firm said in a report dated September 7 that it had spoken with Adani Group's finance and other executives and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and Adani Power.

"Management views that the group's leverage is at manageable levels, and that its expansion plans have not been mainly debt funded," CreditSights said about the group that has announced deals worth billions of dollars this year alone.

For Adani Transmission, CreditSights corrected its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit, estimate to ₹52 billion ($652.45 million) from ₹42 billion earlier. For Adani Power, it corrected its gross debt estimate to ₹489 billion from ₹582 billion.

It did not give the period for the estimates.

"These corrections did not change our investment recommendations," CreditSights said, adding that it, however, did not have formal recommendations on the two power and transmission companies.

The combined market value of the Adani Group's seven publicly traded companies - flagship Adani Enterprises , Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power - has increased about tenfold in the past three years to about $251 billion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
company information
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 9:37:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/creditsights-finds-errors-in-debt-report-on-indias-adani-group-firms/article65866999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY