ADVERTISEMENT

CPCL posts Q4 standalone net profit of ₹1,004 crore

April 28, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated April 29, 2023 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,004 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, against ₹994 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations rose to ₹21,350 crore from ₹20,997 crore.

The throughput was 2.952 million tonnes corresponding to capacity utilisation of 112%. The fuel and loss was also lower at 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing.

Managing Director Arvind Kumar attributed the “good performance to focused approach on safe and reliable operation, capacity utilisation, energy savings and feed optimisation, which enabled secondary units to surpass the previous best.” It was also supported by robust margins prevailing in the International market that aided to post an all-time high profit, he added. The company has declared a dividend of ₹27 per share.

The above copy has been corrected for a factual error as it had erroneously referenced “FY23” as the time period for the profit. The correct time period was Q4. The error is regretted.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US