COVID-19 | Nandan Nilekani praises Infosys for managing continuity of business, cautions real test yet to come

Nandan Nilekani in this file photo.

Bengaluru

02 June 2020 23:51 IST

The company’s non-executive chairman was particularly appreciative of how Infosys had enabled 93% of its 2,40,000+ employees, across 46 countries, to work from home

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy, Indian IT services giant Infosys has managed to weather it with ease so far, according to the company.

However, its non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "But the real test will come in the following months when we must find ways to understand and respond to the gradually-evolving dynamics of the new normal."

He was particularly appreciative of how Infosys led by CEO Salil Parekh, COO U.B. Pravin Rao, and the global senior leadership had enabled 93% of its 2,40,000+ employees, across 46 countries, to work from home. Many companies, he added, even in the face of operational challenges through the sudden recent crisis, stepped up with relative ease to manage continuity of business.

Advertising

Advertising

He cited Infosys’s remote access infrastructure which was expanded 10x for virtual private network bandwidth and backend capacity scaled by 4x to support the increase in concurrent connected remote users.

As many as 35,000 assets were moved to employee residences, and several more personal devices were enabled with wireless connectivity to securely connect with enterprise network, he added. Cloud-based remote audio, video and content collaboration platforms are integral to this landscape. “With over 85% of our workforce already enabled for distributed agile working and with over 10,000 scrum masters in the Company, remote development work proved less of a challenge for us,” Mr. Nilekani said in the company's annual report.

Launchpad

Technology, he said, will prove an ally towards achieving this. That said, building systems and operating models at enterprise scale is an exercise in factoring scale intrinsically into the design of solutions. “Infosys’s systems were severely tested in their ability to scale when for a multinational telecommunications company, it leveraged Launchpad, its remote employee onboarding platform, to include their employees, spread across three countries, into a new project environment with access to over 200 IT applications, network operations and six large data centers connecting ~16,000 servers,” he wrote.

For an American multinational in the food business, Infosys is leveraging its Live Enterprise Application Platform. The task, he said, then is to build systems that can quickly scale and evolve to serve the changing needs of the enterprise and its workforce. That is the thinking that guides Infosys to respond intuitively to opportunities, and help build value chains that are both efficient and robust to deal with unexpected challenges.

He wrote, the post-cloud era – characterized by increasingly intelligent, autonomous and self-healing digital infrastructure – is bringing our industry the opportunity to do so much more. Infosys’s strong balance sheet, great growth momentum, scaled digital systems for its people to deliver collaboratively.

Meanwhile, the IT services firm said during March 31 ended fiscal, it had about 80 people drawing a remuneration of ₹1.02 crore or above per annum and posted in India. Also, there were about 30 people who worked part of the year and drew an annual salary of over ₹1 crore.