COVID-19 impact on tech demand has stabilised, says HCL Technologies chairperson

Digital transformation for clients and within HCL would continue to drive the company’s business agenda.

NEW DELHI

29 September 2020 22:48 IST

Firm on good growth track: HCL Tech

HCL Technologies chairperson Roshini Nadar on Tuesday said that the impact from COVID-19 on customer demand had stabilised and the company had moved to a positive growth trajectory.

Addressing shareholders for the first time at the company’s AGM as the chairperson, she said the challenges in the external environment had created a new demand for the company’s products and services and it had seen growth in several areas, including infrastructure and cybersecurity services, e-commerce, digital marketing, and digital experience.

“The impact from COVID-19 on customer demand has stabilised after the early days of the pandemic. We have managed our business with operational discipline, and we believe the initial revenue decline has turned the corner to a positive good growth trajectory going forward,” Ms. Nadar said.

“For instance, retailers are now looking to accelerate and scale their e-commerce model to quickly move away from remaining brick and mortar structures,” she added.