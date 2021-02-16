COVID-19 hit products to rebound: HUL

NEW DELHI

16 February 2021 02:00 IST

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever expects its ‘COVID impacted’ product categories such as ice-cream and vending solutions to rebound strongly in 2021 with increase in mobility.

In an investor presentation, the company also said categories such as skin care and colour cosmetics, which slowed down last year will also rebound.

On the other hand, the company said categories such as hand sanitisers and hand wash which saw a sharp surge during the pandemic are also expected to normalise this year.

