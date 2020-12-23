Industry

‘COVID-19 driving era of cooperation’

The world is on the threshold of a new era of cooperation in which individuals, business and nations more readily join forces, thanks to COVID-19, said Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran. Only a global effort can help get back to normality from the health crisis, he added.

In his new year address to more than 7.5 lakh employees, Mr. Chandrasekaran said the pandemic had rewritten the rules and there had been a shift in priorities with greater focus on safety and resilience, and a transition from ‘just in time’ towards ‘just in case’ — changes that “offer a glimpse of the new economy that will emerge from the old”.

