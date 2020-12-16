COVID-19 | Cipla partners with Premier Medical Corporation to launch rapid antigen test kits in India

New Delhi:

16 December 2020 16:35 IST

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest.’ Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29% higher at ₹783.95 a piece on the BSE.

