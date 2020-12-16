Industry

COVID-19 | Cipla partners with Premier Medical Corporation to launch rapid antigen test kits in India

File Image.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

“In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest.’ Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29% higher at ₹783.95 a piece on the BSE.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 4:41:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/covid-19-cipla-partners-with-premier-medical-corporation-to-launch-rapid-antigen-test-kits-in-india/article33345559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY