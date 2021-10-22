Court asks Zee to call shareholders’ meeting

NEW DELHI

22 October 2021 04:18 IST

Any resolution at EGM to be on hold

A court on Thursday asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises to call a meeting of shareholders, as sought by top investor Invesco, which is pushing for the removal of the TV network’s CEO and a board revamp.

Any resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting will be put on hold, however, until the Bombay High Court decides on the legality of Invesco’s request for such a meeting.

Also Read: Explained | Why is Invesco entangled in a legal dispute with Indian TV giant Zee?

Advertising

Advertising

Zee and Invesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Invesco, which owns almost 18% of Zee via two funds, wants a shake-up at the Indian TV network over corporate governance concerns at a time when the company is planning a merger with the local unit of Japan’s Sony Group.

That move is set to create India’s biggest broadcaster, but Invesco has raised concerns about options given to Zee’s founding family to raise their stake in the merged company to 20%.