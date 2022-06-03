Country which rejected wheat has never done trade with India, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

June 03, 2022 15:53 IST

Mr. Goyal said "We are investigating all possibilities of any exporter who tried to game the system and export wheat by back-dating letters of credit."

New Delhi

At press conference, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Friday, said "After the wheat ban was imposed, we tried to procure wheat again and could only get 6 lakh tonnes so farmers had already sold their produce and claims that the ban is anti-farmer are misplaced."

Mr. Goyal added "We are investigating all possibilities of any exporter who tried to game the system and export wheat by back-dating letters of credit after the ban and the strongest action will be taken against any such players."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On reports about Indian wheat consignment being rejected by Turkey, Mr. Goyal said this has been proved and it was found to be a consignment exported by ITC Limited to Nederlands which was diverted to Turkey without the company’s knowledge. India’s wheat is of good quality and the country that rejected it has never done trade with India in this product.