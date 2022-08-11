Industry

‘Cotton consumption expected to decline’

M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 11, 2022 18:50 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:15 IST

Cotton consumption by textile mills has declined in the recent months and is expected to be 283 lakh bales (non-SSI mills) between October 2021 and September 2022, according to an estimate by Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption.

The Committee, which reviewed the cotton supply and demand position on Wednesday, said cotton consumption by SSI mills would be 19 lakh bales and for non-textile purposes, it would be 16 lakh bales. At a meeting last month, the committee estimated non-SSI mill consumption to be 285 lakh bales, SSI mill consumption to be 20 lakh bales and non-textile demand to be 42 lakh bales. On Wednesday, the Committee also revised import estimates to 12 lakh bales as against the earlier estimate of 15 lakh bales.

Industry sources said several textile mills have reduced production due to low demand for yarn. This has led to a drop in demand for cotton.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
textile and clothing
economy, business and finance
Read more...