Coronavirus | ‘SMEs’ asset-backed securities to be impacted’

COVID-19-induced economic and property market disruptions would cause loan delinquencies in micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This will impact the firms’ asset-backed securities (ABS) over the rest of the year, hurting refinancing prospects and leading to lower recovery rates said Moody’s Investors Service.
“We forecast India’s economy to contract 11.5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021,” said Dipanshu Rustagi, assistant VP, Moody’s. “And as the economy slows, SME loan delinquencies — which have been on the rise since January — will continue to increase and property prices face increasing pressure.
Refinancing to be hurt
“This will challenge SMEs’ refinancing of loans against property (LAP) and hurt the recovery prospects for defaulted loans, affecting the quality of ABS that we rate,” Mr. Rustagi added.
The Centre’s stimulus measures and the structural features of these deals will partially offset rising risks, Moody’s said. For example, as part of the relief measures, the government has guaranteed new and outstanding SME loans, which will help alleviate liquidity pressures in the sector, added Moody’s.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath