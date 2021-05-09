Coronavirus | Hero MotoCorp extends plant closure by a week

On Saturday, the country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki had also announced extending its maintenance shutdown by a week till May 16 “keeping in view the current pandemic situation”.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it will extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility in Jaipur, by another week, till May 16, 2021.

Hero MotoCorp in a statement said it is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves.

The company had halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9. “This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home mode, it added.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday said it has joined hands with two NCR-based companies — Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd, to help them boost their production of PSA oxygen generator plants.

It added that the two companies were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. “We decided to use our resources to help scale-up their production...While technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, would remain the responsibility of the two companies, MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production,” it added.

Maruti Suzuki’s involvement will be on a no profit basis.

“Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them. MSIL has been able to arrange new sources for Zeolite, an imported material and critical for a PSA plant... Compressors are another important bought-out component.

“Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be rapidly scaled up to four per day within May itself. Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants,” it said, adding that SAM Gas Projects is being assisted by their vendor JBML with Maruti Suzuki helping with all critical inputs. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants in May.

“MSIL and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use,” it added.