Coronavirus | CREDAI writes to PM, seeks immediate relief for realty sector

Realtors’ apex body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate relief measures to tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The association, which has around 15,000 developer members, has sought one-time debt restructuring, lower interest rate on home loans and tax sops to boost liquidity and demand in the sector.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, the CREDAI said, “In this distressful situation arising out of the COVID-19 calamity, we in the real estate sector seek immediate relief for our survival.”

Stating that the sector contributes substantially to the country’s GDP and has backward and forward linkages with almost 250 industries, CREDAI said, “Our survival, therefore, is not just desirable, it is rather crucial for the economy.”

Liquidity crunch, stagnant demand and cartelisation of raw material are major impediments for the industry to kickstart, it added.

CREDAI made seven recommendations to revive the sector and sought immediate intervention from the Prime Minister.

Pointing out that the situation is “much worse” than global financial crisis in 2008, CREDAI said “a one-time restructuring scheme as was permitted by RBI in 2008 may be quickly instituted by all lending institutions.”

Since real estate was already reeling under a cyclical downturn before COVID-19, debt restructuring needs to be allowed for all accounts which were standard as on December 31, 2019, it added.

CREDAI demanded that all banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) should be directed to provide additional credit equal to 20% of the existing real estate project related advances with no additional security and without the classification of project as NPA.

The penal interest charged by banks and financial institutions should be suspended for a period of one year or until such time as it takes for the pandemic to abate. To revive housing demand, CREDAI suggested that “government should reduce the maximum rate of interest on new home loans to 5% by subsidising the interest component of EMIs for next five years.”

The limit of principal deduction on housing loan under Section 80C should be increased to 2.5 lakh.

Interest deduction under Section 24 on housing loan for home buyers may be increased to ₹10 lakh, it said.

There should be no capital gains for residential properties held for a period longer than one year. CREDAI also demanded that the subvention scheme be allowed again by National Housing Bank (NHB) and the Reserve Bank.

Under the scheme, builders used to pay EMIs on behalf of home-buyers during construction of projects.

“The economic uncertainty and job insecurity at the moment would not allow purchase of residential property at this time. A scheme whereby a home-buyer would need to pay only margin money with no EMI for 24 months will address this insecurity,” the letter said.

The association pointed out that prices of cement and steel have been increased during the lockdown period, and asked for crackdown on cartelisation by manufacturers.

On the GST front, CREDAI said that the current regime of GST provides a rate of 1% for affordable housing.

“The limit of ₹45 lakh serves as a criterion of affordability for the purpose of GST. On all other housing, GST is applied at the rate of 5% without input tax credit. It has been felt that the criterion of ₹45 lakh is too low an index of affordability anywhere across the country, and especially so in the metros,” the letter said.

It will serve as an inducement to buyers in the metros if the benefit of GST at the rate of 1% is extended to units costing up to ₹75 lakh, the association said.

CREDAI pointed out that the flat rate of 5% GST for under construction residential housing is causing cost build up and is acting as a deterrent for sale of under construction projects since there is no GST on completed units.

It suggested that GST rate of 1% to 5%, without input tax credit, should continue.

“However, an option of GST @12% for normal housing/ 8% for affordable housing (with 1/3rd deduction for land i.e. effective GST rate of 8% for normal housing and effective GST rate of 5% for affordable housing) with input tax credit (ITC) benefits in line with the scheme applicable for the works contracts for government may be revived and made applicable to the real estate,” the letter said.

Lastly, CREDAI demanded that a ₹̥25,000 crore stress fund for completing stalled housing projects should be deployed at the earliest.

“We shall be grateful for your much-needed intervention for the above mentioned measures required to revive the real estate sector,” CREDAI said in the letter to the PM.