Coronavirus | Bharat Forge unveils AI-based Health Risk Monitoring System

Bharat Forge Ltd. (BFL), in collaboration with AI start up Blackstraw, has introduced Health Risk Monitoring System (HRMS), an AI based solution that enables companies and institutions to comply with Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for safe reopening.

HRMS, an intelligent video analytics solution, has been developed to empower workplaces with worker safety, and is aligned with the future dependability of enterprises on technology and AI to monitor compliance of MHA policies by employees.

The solution includes thermal screening through cameras and RFID reader which alerts administrators when social distancing norms are not met or if an employee is not wearing a face mask

HRMS is ideal for deploying in high-footfall areas like educational campuses, hospitals, gated communities, retail stores, railway stations, airports and transit points to monitor individual and societal health.

Currently, HRMS is being deployed at The Kalyani School, Pune and all critical facilities of BFL pan-India.

Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge Ltd., said, “We have inducted Artificial Intelligence and technological intervention to further safeguard people’s health by creating an environment that is anxiety-free and fosters growth. We have developed HRMS to reduce manual interference and keep an effective check on safety norms. This technological approach has ensured maximum safety for employees”.

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, president and CEO, Bharat Forge Ltd. (Defence & Aerospace), said, “In partnership with Blackstraw, we are creating several real-world applications of AI software both on civilian and military fronts. HRMS is an example of our investment being utilized in critical times to help the society at large. We intend to make this system available widely across sectors.”

Atul Arya, CEO, Blackstraw, said, “HRMS has been a quick and timely assembly of technological components developed over time for an immediate need.”