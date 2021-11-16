Coromandel to set up sulphuric acid plant in A.P.

CHENNAI

16 November 2021

‘₹400-cr. unit will help reduce imports’

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday announced plans to set up a ₹400-crore sulphuric acid facility at its existing fertilizer complex in Visakhapatnam.

The Murugappa group company said that the new unit would have a production capacity of 1,650 tonnes per day.

The investment was in line with a long-term objective to secure key raw materials for fertilizer production, it said in a statement.

Coromandel also said that it had entered into technology partnership agreements with Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems and ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions for the project.

In line with the PM’s vision for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel had announced the setting up of a new 1,650 TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam, said executive vice- chairman Arun Alagappan.

Considering the essential nature of fertilizers, the firm’s investment would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilizers in the country, Mr. Alagappan said adding that the project would play an important role in reducing sulphuric acid imports into our country.