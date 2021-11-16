Industry

Coromandel to set up sulphuric acid plant in A.P.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 16 November 2021 22:18 IST
Updated: 16 November 2021 22:18 IST

‘₹400-cr. unit will help reduce imports’

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday announced plans to set up a ₹400-crore sulphuric acid facility at its existing fertilizer complex in Visakhapatnam.

The Murugappa group company said that the new unit would have a production capacity of 1,650 tonnes per day.

The investment was in line with a long-term objective to secure key raw materials for fertilizer production, it said in a statement.

Advertising
Advertising

Coromandel also said that it had entered into technology partnership agreements with Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems and ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions for the project.

In line with the PM’s vision for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel had announced the setting up of a new 1,650 TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam, said executive vice- chairman Arun Alagappan.

Considering the essential nature of fertilizers, the firm’s investment would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilizers in the country, Mr. Alagappan said adding that the project would play an important role in reducing sulphuric acid imports into our country.

Comments
More In Industry
Read more...