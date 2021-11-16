Industry

Coromandel to set up sulphuric acid plant in A.P.

Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Limited on Tuesday announced plans to set up a ₹400-crore sulphuric acid facility at its existing fertilizer complex in Visakhapatnam.

The Murugappa group company said that the new unit would have a production capacity of 1,650 tonnes per day.

The investment was in line with a long-term objective to secure key raw materials for fertilizer production, it said in a statement.

Coromandel also said that it had entered into technology partnership agreements with Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems and ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions for the project.

In line with the PM’s vision for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel had announced the setting up of a new 1,650 TPD sulphuric acid plant at Visakhapatnam, said executive vice- chairman Arun Alagappan.

Considering the essential nature of fertilizers, the firm’s investment would improve self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilizers in the country, Mr. Alagappan said adding that the project would play an important role in reducing sulphuric acid imports into our country.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 10:20:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/coromandel-to-set-up-sulphuric-acid-plant-in-ap/article37528297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY