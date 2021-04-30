Industry

Core sectors' output up 6.8% in March

The output of eight core sectors grew by 6.8% in March, driven by base effect-led uptick in production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Friday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity – stood at (-) 8.6 per cent in March 2020.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 12.3%, 23%, 32.5% and 21.6% in March, as against (-) 15.1%, (-) 21.9%, (-) 25.1% and (-) 8.2% in March 2020, respectively.

Coal, crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser segments recorded negative growth during the month under review.

During 2020-21 (April-March), output of the eight sectors contracted by 7% as against a positive growth of 0.4% in 2019-20.

