Core sectors grow 12.1% in October

November 30, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

India’s GDP grew 7.6% in the July to September 2023 quarter

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. Mining and Manufacturing GVA which had shrunk in Q2 of last year when overall GVA grew 5.4%, recorded double-digit growth of 10% and 13.9%, respectively, between July and September, thanks to the favourable base effects. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s core sectors grew 12.1% in October from a revised uptick of 9.2% in September, with all eight sectors clocking positive growth for only the third time this year and five sectors recording double-digit growth.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 7.6% in the July to September 2023 quarter, as per initial estimates from the National Statistical Office, slightly lower than the 7.8% growth in the previous quarter but well over the central bank’s projected uptick of 6.5%.

Growth in the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy eased slightly to 7.4% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023-24, from 7.6% in Q1. But GVA growth in the farm sector skidded sharply to just 1.2% from 3.5% in Q1 while that from Services sectors like trade, hotels and transport more than halved to 4.3% in Q2 from 9.2%.

Mining and manufacturing GVA which had shrunk in Q2 of last year when overall GVA grew 5.4%, recorded double-digit growth of 10% and 13.9%, respectively, between July and September, thanks to the favourable base effects.

Construction GVA jumped 13.3% this Q2, while electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services added 10.1% over last year’s performance, to lift the overall economic growth numbers, even as private final consumption expenditure tanked sequentially as well as year-on-year.

The share of Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which indicates consumer spending, in the GDP was 56.8% in Q2, the NSO estimated, vis-a-vis 59.3% in the same quarter of 2022-23 and 57.3% in Q1 of this year.

The output growth in September was significantly lower at 8.1%.

