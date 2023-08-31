HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Core sectors grew 8% in July, but output 2.2% below June levels

Overall output 2.2% below June levels, but all 8 sectors clock year-on-year growth for first time since May 2022

August 31, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Photo used for representation purpose only. All of India’s eight infrastructure industries reported growth for the first time in 14 months this July. Electricity output grew 6.9% in July, the fastest pace since February this year. File

Photo used for representation purpose only. All of India’s eight infrastructure industries reported growth for the first time in 14 months this July. Electricity output grew 6.9% in July, the fastest pace since February this year. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

All of India’s eight infrastructure industries reported growth for the first time in 14 months this July, with core sectors’ output rising 8% after a five-month high surge of 8.3% in June.

While July’s performance was buoyed by a 14.9% in coal production, steel output also rose in double digits for the ninth successive month, rising 13.5% in July. Natural gas production grew 8.9% in July, the fastest pace recorded since February 2022.

As per data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on August 31, crude oil production grew 2.1% in July, clocking an uptick for the first time since May 2022, the last time all eight infra sectors witnessed growth to take the overall Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) 19.3% higher. In May, just six of the eight sectors had registered growth, while the seven of them grew in June.

Electricity output grew 6.9% in July, the fastest pace since February this year. However, cement output growth slowed to a four-month low of 7.1% in July, while fertilisers and refinery products’ output growth slowed sequentially to 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Despite the healthy year-on-year growth rate, in absolute terms, the ICI was at a three-month low in July and 2.2% below June’s levels, with five of the eight sectors clocking lower output compared to June. The only infrastructure industries to see a rise in output from June 2023 levels were crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers.

The Ministry also revised the core sectors’ growth rate for April to 4.6% from its provisional level of 3.5%. Provisionally, the core sectors have now grown 6.4% in the first four months of 2023-24, compared to the same period in 2022-23.

Related Topics

industrial production / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.