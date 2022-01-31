Core sector output up 3.8% in December 2021

New Delhi

31 January 2022 19:39 IST

Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021

Production of eight core sectors rose by 3.8% in December 2021 as against a contraction of 0.4% in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Monday.

Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021. The sectors had expanded by 3.4% in November 2021.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 12.6% during April-December this fiscal as against a negative growth of 9.8% during the same period last fiscal.

Advertising

Advertising