Cooking gas prices hiked by ₹50 for domestic, ₹350.50 for commercial cylinders

March 01, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

Households will now have to pay more for LPG cylinders as new prices come into effect from today

The Hindu Bureau

Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prices of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 19 kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from today, March 1.

The hike for domestic consumers will be ₹50 per cylinder and ₹350.50 per bottle for commercial consumers. In Chennai, the new price of cooking gas used in kitchens would be ₹1,118.50 per cylinder, and commercial, used in restaurants and industries, would be ₹2,268 per bottle

The retail selling price per domestic cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1,103 and that of a commercial cylinder ₹2,119.50. The last time that domestic cylinder prices were revised was in July 2022.

Auto LPG prices too have been revised by ₹6 per litre effective today.

