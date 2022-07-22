Connected beds in non-ICU hospital wards can save over ₹2,150 crore per annum for the public healthcare ecosystem in India: study

As per the research, connected beds can save up to 80% of nursing time

As per the research, connected beds can save up to 80% of nursing time

Connected beds in non-ICU hospital wards can save over ₹2,150 crore per annum for the public healthcare ecosystem in India, said a study conducted by Sattva Consulting.

As per the research, connected beds can save up to 80% of nursing time used for monitoring patient vitals through manual spot-checks in non-ICU wards. Furthermore, connected beds outside the ICU can help reduce approximately 1.3 days of the average length of stay (ALOS) in the ICU, thus bridging the shortfall of ICU beds. All these can drive significant cost savings, roughly to the tune of ₹2.7 crore for every 100 connected beds.

The study highlighted how connected contactless remote patient monitoring across public healthcare delivery systems could potentially unlock the treatment capacity for an additional 3 million patients (assuming peak capacity) in the Indian healthcare system. Deploying continuous patient monitoring and early warning systems (EWS) can also save approximately 144 lives for every 100 connected beds a year.

The research for this report was carried out in public hospitals that had adopted Dozee’s contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS), said statement.

Currently, India has an estimated 2 million hospital beds and 1.25 lakh ICU beds. However, more than 95% of the hospital beds in the country are monitored sub-optimally with manual spot-checks leading to a reduced ability of early detection of patient’s deteriorating conditions and increased workload on the under-resourced healthcare system, found the survey titled, “Unlocking the potential of connected healthcare in India.’‘