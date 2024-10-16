ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions for exports of certain halal meat, products come into effect

Published - October 16, 2024 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

To streamline the halal certification process for the export of meat and meat products from India, the detailed guidelines on halal certification for the export of meat and its products were notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)

PTI

Halal label is seen on a pack of food displayed to sell at a mini market. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government’s move to apply conditions for the export of certain halal meat and its products came into effect on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notification on October 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said specified meat and meat products will be allowed to be exported as halal certified to 15 countries, only if such goods are produced or processed and/or packaged in a facility certified under the ‘India Conformity Assessment Scheme (I-CAS) - Halal’ of the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Also Read: What is behind the Halal certificate ban in U.P.? | Explained

The 15 countries are Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Jordan, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the shipments, the exporter will have to provide a valid certificate to the buyer in the importing country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Policy conditions for export of specified halal meat and meat products are notified,” the DGFT said.

In April 2023, to streamline the halal certification process for the export of meat and meat products from India, the detailed guidelines on halal certification for the export of meat and its products were notified by the directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier there was no mandatory halal certification system in India regulated by the government as India does not have a national regulation for the certification.

Halal certification is given by many private companies in India which marks the food or products permissible. The major halal-certifying organisations in India include Halal India Pvt Ltd and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust.

The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF) is an international network of accreditation bodies mandated to enforce halal standards in their economies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US