Competition for jobs posted doubles in first half: LinkedIn

NEW DELHI

17 August 2020 22:48 IST

Job seekers from affected sectors more keen to eye switch

Competition for jobs posted on LinkedIn in India has risen significantly with the average number of applicants per job doubling in the first six months of 2020, even as hiring sentiment was 15% lower than a year earlier at the end of June, the professional network’s ‘labour market update’ showed.

“Competition for jobs has doubled compared to six months ago, with the average number of applications per job posted on LinkedIn increasing from around 90 in Jan, to 180 in June,” Pei Ying Chua, Senior Economist and APAC Lead - LinkedIn Economic Graph, wrote in a blog. She added that in India, ‘hiring declines’ reached a low of below (-)50% year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover.

“As risks of second wave of infections emerge, some States have begun lockdowns again. Given all this uncertainty, we expect recovery to remain fairly flat in the coming weeks,” she said.

The analysis of year-on-year changes in hiring rate — a measure of hires divided by LinkedIn membership — was for the period February 11 to June 30.

“Compared to pre-COVID, we also see that job seekers who are currently in the badly affected sectors (such as Recreation & Travel) are 6.8 times more likely to look for jobs in a different sector,” she wrote.