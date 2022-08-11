Industry

Coir exports grew 14.8% in 2021-2022

Exporters should focus on value addition, says Coir Board Chairman D. Kuppuramu. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK
M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 11, 2022 19:04 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:18 IST

Coir exports in 2021-2022 were worth ₹ 4,340.05 crore, registering 14.8% growth in value compared with 2020-2021, according to the Coir Board.

In terms of quantity, exports grew 6.2% to 12.34 lakh tonnes against 11.63 lakh tonnes, D. Kuppuramu, Chairman of the Board, said in an interview.

“There is a demand in the overseas market for agro-based products from India,” he said. “Our exporters should focus on value addition. That is what the Board is focusing on,” he said. Value added products contributed to 33% of the exports last financial year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coir pith exports were worth ₹2,259.18 crores and tufted mats ₹ 1,001.15 crore. Coir fibre exports had reduced because of lower imports by China.

The Board expected coir exports to surpass ₹5,000 crore this fiscal. “The industry should prioritise value added products. Price realisation will also be better for such products,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
exports
company information
Read more...