Cognizant’s India chief Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigns

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 21:07 IST

To get into education, reskilling space

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India has resigned after 23 years with the company.

“Ramkumar... has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020,” CEO Brian Humphries said in a note to employees. The technology major has also replaced its head of global delivery Pradeep Shilige with Andy Stafford who has spent nearly two decades with Accenture.

In his email, Mr. Humphries said, “We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home.”

Advertising

Advertising

He added, “Pradeep Shilige, our current head of global delivery, will transition out of the company to spend more time with his family and pursue his next challenge.” When contacted Mr. Ramamoorthy said he wanted to focus more on the education space in India. He indicated that a few options have come his way.

In a Linkedin post, he said: “In the past few months, I felt a strong desire to double down on my abiding passion — education, skilling and mentoring entrepreneurs. I am all set to explore that world again from July 17.”

He was a member of Cognizant’s global Executive Leadership Team responsible for driving the company’s strategy and operations and has held senior positions in the company including Executive Director, India.

He has incubated and nurtured several portfolios at Cognizant, including Cognizant Interactive, market research and intelligence, corporate marketing and communications, and government and corporate affairs.