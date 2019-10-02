Cognizant says its global women power has touched 100,000

Tech major Cognizant said its global women employee strength has crossed the 100,000 mark, of which 75,000 are in India.

The company’s goal was to employ at least 100,000 women around the world by 2020 and it achieved the target ahead of schedule, it said.

“Nearly 38% of our India headcount today consists of women professionals. In tier-two locations such as Coimbatore, Kochi and Mangalore, the proportion of women employees in the total headcount at those locations is approaching 50%,” said the company.

In the overall global talent pipeline, some 40% of the new hires this year have been women, it said.

Cognizant said, more than 400 of its women associates would graduate by year end from “Propel,” our enterprise-wide women’s global leadership development program, launched in 2018.

Two women now serve on Cognizant’s Board of Directors, and half of the Cognizant U.S. Foundation’s Board of Directors is female.

Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant said, “When I look at the diversity and inclusion progress we’ve made as a company, I’m encouraged by how far we’ve come. As such, our leadership team is determined to drive even greater diversity and inclusion throughout the company and to heighten awareness of this need across every industry.”