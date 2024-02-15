ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Day Enterprises to move its office to a new premise in Bengaluru

February 15, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Bengaluru

The company’s flagship cafe situated at Coffee Day Square will continue to operate from the same building

The Hindu Bureau

Coffee Day ventures said registered offices of its material subsidiaries would also be shifted from the present address to the new address. Photo: X/@CafeCoffeeDay

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of several Coffee Day ventures, has decided to move its registered office to a new premise in Bengaluru, it said in a statutory filing it made to BSE on February 14.

As per the filing, the company would move its office from Coffee Day Square, Vittal Mallya Road, to R.V. Road, Visweswarapuram, in the City with effect from March 1, 2024.

The company also said registered offices of its material subsidiaries, including Coffee Day Global Limited, Coffee Day Trading Limited and Tanglin Developments Limited, would also be shifted from the present address to the new address.

The building that currently houses Coffee Day Square belongs to the church authority that runs St Joseph’s Indian High School in the neighbourhood and a new tenant is believed to have signed a lease agreement, according to a source in realty market. However, the company’s flagship cafe situated at Coffee Day Square will continue to operate from the same building.

