ADVERTISEMENT

Coal production grew by 18.6%, highest output growth since July 2022

November 03, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Coal production numbers mark the fourth successive month of double-digit growth.

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

India’s coal production grew at a 16-month high pace of 18.6% in October to 78.65 million tonnes (MT), with despatches to end-users like the power sector rising 18.1% to an even higher figure of 79.3 MT.

October’s coal production numbers released by the Coal Ministry on November 3 mark the fourth successive month of double-digit growth and the strong offtake from pitheads to end-use industries indicates electricity generation growth also remained robust in last month.

Coal output had risen 16.1% in September while electricity generation rose 9.3%. The two infrastructure sectors have a combined weightage of 30.2% in the Index of Core Industries or ICI, which had grown at a four-month low pace of 8.1% in September.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cumulative coal production between and April and October 2023 has increased 13.05% to reach 507.02 MT, compared to 448.49 MT over the same period last year, the ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US