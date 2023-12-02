HamberMenu
Coal output from captive mines rose 37% in November

December 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government on Saturday said coal production from captive, commercial coal mines registered a 37% rise to 11.94 Million Tonnes (MT) in November.

Coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55% as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period. “The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day,” the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total coal production from captive, commercial coal mines during the April-November period was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 24% and 31% respectively, from the same period in FY 2023.

The government is committed to achieving the target coal production and dispatch, which is a crucial step towards ensuring the country’s energy security and driving economic growth, the Coal Ministry emphasised.

