Coal India’s e-auction sales almost triple

New Delhi

05 November 2020 04:45 IST

State-owned CIL’s e-auction sales nearly tripled to 16.8 million tonnes (MTs) in October, amid a strong demand resumption for coal from the power sector.

The quantity of coal booked under CIL’s e-auctions stood at 5.8 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The auction sale in October included a new auction outlet called special spot for coal importers, under which 1.6 MT was booked. “This opened an additional avenue for our coal companies to step up their sales,” a senior executive of the company said.