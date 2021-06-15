Industry

Coal India Q4 profit drops 1% on lower sales

State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a marginal 1.1% decline in its consolidated profit to ₹4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹4,637.95 crore in the same period a year ago, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) said in a filing with the BSE.

Consolidated sales in the January-March period declined to ₹24,510.80 crore, from ₹25,597.43 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20, CIL said.

However, the expenses of the company during the January-March 2021 quarter declined to ₹21,565.15 crore from ₹22,373.046 crore in the year-earlier period.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 4:51:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/coal-india-q4-profit-drops-1-on-lower-sales/article34816095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY