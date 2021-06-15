Coal India Q4 profit drops 1% on lower sales

State-owned Coal India on Monday reported a marginal 1.1% decline in its consolidated profit to ₹4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹4,637.95 crore in the same period a year ago, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) said in a filing with the BSE.

Consolidated sales in the January-March period declined to ₹24,510.80 crore, from ₹25,597.43 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20, CIL said.

However, the expenses of the company during the January-March 2021 quarter declined to ₹21,565.15 crore from ₹22,373.046 crore in the year-earlier period.