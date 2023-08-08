Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10% to ₹7,941.40 cr

August 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses.

The coal major had clocked a net profit of ₹8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at ₹37,521.03 crore, up 4% from ₹36,086.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses surged to ₹26,785.68 crore from ₹23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67%

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

