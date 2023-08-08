ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10% to ₹7,941.40 cr

August 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

PTI

Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses. FIle | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Coal India on August 8 posted a 10.1% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses.

The coal major had clocked a net profit of ₹8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at ₹37,521.03 crore, up 4% from ₹36,086.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses surged to ₹26,785.68 crore from ₹23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67%

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US