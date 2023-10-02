ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India production rises 12.6% in September

October 02, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The PSU had produced 45.7 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing

PTI

State-owned CIL on Monday reported a 12.6% year-on-year rise in coal production to 51.4 million tonnes (MT) last month.

The PSU had produced 45.7 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

The company's output in the April-September period also increased by 11.3 per cent to 332.9 MT against 299 MT a year ago, it added.

CIL's offtake in September increased by 12.6 per cent to 55.1 MT compared to 48.9 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The offtake of the Maharatna firm in the April-September period also went up by 8.6 per cent to 360.7 MT against 332 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal offtake is the amount of dry fuel supplied from the coal pitheads.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

