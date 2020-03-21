Coal India Limited’s one-day output peaks at 3.17 MT

Coal India Limited (CIL) output peaked at a new high of 3.17 million tonnes (MT) on March 20, overtaking the 3.14 MT production recorded on March 25, 2019, according to an official statement.

“3.17 MT is the highest-ever single-day production so far. In the remaining days of the month, we aim to better this figure and increase it further,” said an official of the CIL.

Two of the highest producing subsidiaries of CIL who, between them, make up for about 50% of Coal India’s entire production— Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. — contributed 0.93 MT and 0.81 MT, respectively. “CIL’s production started on a path of healthy recovery from October 2019 after a prolonged monsoon impeded its production tempo,” said the statement.

Against 240.93 MTs achieved in the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, the company produced 276.85 MTs in the next five months from October 2019 to February 2020, CIL said.