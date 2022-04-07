CNG price hiked by ₹2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

A view of the CNG buses, at Indraprastha Bus Depot, in New Delhi. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

CNG in the National Capital Territory of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, up from ₹66.61 per kg

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in the national capital on April 7 were hiked for the second day in a row by ₹2.50 per kilogram, taking the total increase since March to ₹12.5 per kg. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, up from ₹66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) — the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

Rates had gone up by ₹2.50 per kg on Wednesday as well. However, there was no change in the rates of Piped Natural (Cooking) Gas (PNG). It continues to cost ₹41.61 per standard cubic metre. CNG prices in Delhi have increased by ₹12.48 per kg since March when city gas distributors started factoring in high international energy prices.

On Thursday, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) raised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by ₹7 per kg to ₹67 per kg in Mumbai while Gujarat Gas hiked rates by ₹6.50 per kg to ₹76.98 per kg. Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

The increases come on the back of the government more than doubling natural gas prices to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows ₹10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a ₹50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates. A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to ₹949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched ₹1,000.

According to IGL, CNG will now cost ₹71.67 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and ₹77.44 per kg in Gurugram, the cities adjoining Delhi.