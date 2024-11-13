ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud tech company Vertoz’s reports 28% growth in Q2 net profit

Updated - November 13, 2024 12:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director of Vertoz Limited said, “Despite macroeconomic headwinds across global economies, Vertoz has continued its growth trajectory”

The Hindu Bureau

Ashish Shah. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: https://vertoz.com

Vertoz Limited, a marketing tech and Cloud tech company, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported 28% growth in net profit at ₹6.57 crore as compared with ₹5.13 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 69% to ₹63.65 crore as compared with ₹37.66 crore a year ago. Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director of Vertoz Limited said, “Despite macroeconomic headwinds across global economies, Vertoz has continued its growth trajectory.”

“This performance was primarily driven by new client additions and strategic initiatives that strengthened our capabilities and broadened our offerings. Overall, we have entered the second half of the fiscal year on a strong footing,” he said.

