Cleared all GST dues, says SpiceJet

Published - September 27, 2024 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

As per the preliminary placement document related to ₹3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of ₹145.1 crore as on September 15

PTI

 In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Debt-ridden SpiceJet on Friday (September 27, 2024) said it has cleared all its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues.

The airline, which raised ₹3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week, had GST dues worth over ₹145 crore.

In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues.

As per the preliminary placement document related to ₹3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of ₹145.1 crore as on September 15.

After receiving the fresh capital of ₹3,000 crore, SpiceJet has also cleared salary dues of employees for July and August as well part of pending June salaries.

Shares of the company rose around 1% to ₹62.39 apiece in the morning trade on BSE.

